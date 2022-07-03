Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,781,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,244,678 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 10.99% of Golub Capital BDC worth $285,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

GBDC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

