Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

