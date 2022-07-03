Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.22.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

