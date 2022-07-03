Govi (GOVI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,019.00

Govi (GOVI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Govi has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $103,019.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00452932 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016354 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

