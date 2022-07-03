Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 1,255,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.1 days.

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

