Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

