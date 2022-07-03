Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

PSA stock opened at $317.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

