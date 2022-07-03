Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

