Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

HAE stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

