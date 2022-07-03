Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 5,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909. The company has a market cap of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.03. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

