Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

