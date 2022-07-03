Hamster Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $120,963.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00708196 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

