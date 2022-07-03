Handy (HANDY) Price Up 177.5% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $1.46 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handy has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00166581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00709348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

