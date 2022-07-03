Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises 3.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Harmonic worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Harmonic by 28.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 504,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,854. The firm has a market cap of $898.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.