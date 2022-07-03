Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000.
Shares of HYXF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $52.99.
