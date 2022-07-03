Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $183,000 in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,511,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 72,591 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 603,799 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 515,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.