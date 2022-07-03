Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,120 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

