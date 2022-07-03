Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 117,973 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

XMLV stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

