Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,498 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

