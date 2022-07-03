Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £24,798.90 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,798.90 ($30,424.37).

Alastair Lyons CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($59,737.06).

HWG stock opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.82) on Friday. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of £479.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.16.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Harworth Group (Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.