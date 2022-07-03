Head-To-Head Analysis: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08%

37.4% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.10 $1.12 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 353.92 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evercel.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.56%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Solid Power beats Evercel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

