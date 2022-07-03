Head-To-Head Comparison: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Laureate Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.45%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 28.42% -6.59% -3.13% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.86 $192.45 million $1.69 6.93 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.52 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It provides its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

