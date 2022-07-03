Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Down 49.7% in June

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Hello Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. 1,538,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,387. The firm has a market cap of $838.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

