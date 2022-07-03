Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Update

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 753,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

