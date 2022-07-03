HollyGold Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $56,194.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00166926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00710929 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016331 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,039 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

