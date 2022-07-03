HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.19. 81,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,205. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.