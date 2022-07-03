Honest (HNST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $898.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $854,240.38 and $898.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.