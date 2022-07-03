Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

HYMTF opened at $34.45 on Friday. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

