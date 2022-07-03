Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98.00

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $260,826.75 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $841.38 or 0.04393883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

