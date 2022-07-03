iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

