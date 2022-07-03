iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

