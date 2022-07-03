Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,325,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 3,745,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,437.5 days.

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Idorsia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

