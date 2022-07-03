Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,077. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

