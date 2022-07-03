Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
