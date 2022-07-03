Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $305,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $30.37 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.