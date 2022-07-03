Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $30.37 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.