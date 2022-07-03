Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells $50,662.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MDXG stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm has a market cap of $404.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.92. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

