Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $6,234,300.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Seagen stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

