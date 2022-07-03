Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

