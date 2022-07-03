InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InterCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in InterCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,886,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the first quarter worth $152,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,830. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. InterCure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 5.38%.

About InterCure (Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.