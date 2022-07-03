Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $340,000.

BSMQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

