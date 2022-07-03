Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

