Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 783,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth $924,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1,851.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $32.38. 5,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,149. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.