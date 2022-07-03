Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

