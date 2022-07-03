IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Position Cut by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,683 shares during the quarter. IQ Real Return ETF comprises 3.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 39.25% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ Real Return ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. IQ Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.