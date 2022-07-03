IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Position Cut by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,683 shares during the quarter. IQ Real Return ETF comprises 3.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 39.25% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
IQ Real Return ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. IQ Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.
IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
