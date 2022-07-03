IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.