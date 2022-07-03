Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The company has a market cap of $188.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

