iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.