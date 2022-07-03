iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

