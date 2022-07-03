iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.03. 737,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,977. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.