iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

